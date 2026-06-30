Damian Fernando Named Sri Lanka's 27th Navy Commander, Promoted to Vice Admiral

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has appointed Vice Admiral Damian Fernando as the new Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy, making him the 27th officer to hold the prestigious post.

Fernando was elevated to the rank of Vice Admiral prior to assuming command, marking a significant milestone in his distinguished naval career. The appointment was made by President Dissanayake in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces.

A New Chapter for the Sri Lanka Navy

The elevation of Damian Fernando to the helm of the Sri Lanka Navy signals a new phase of leadership for one of the country's key defence institutions. As the 27th Commander in the Navy's history, Vice Admiral Fernando inherits responsibility for an organisation that plays a vital role in safeguarding Sri Lanka's maritime borders and exclusive economic zone.

The Sri Lanka Navy is tasked with protecting the island nation's extensive coastline, combating illegal activities at sea, and supporting national security operations — responsibilities that continue to carry considerable strategic importance in the Indian Ocean region.

Presidential Confidence in Naval Leadership

The appointment reflects President Dissanayake's confidence in Vice Admiral Fernando's capabilities and experience to lead the naval forces at a critical juncture. Such senior military appointments are made at the discretion of the President, underscoring the significance attached to the selection.

Vice Admiral Fernando's promotion and appointment are expected to bring fresh direction to the Navy as it continues to modernise and address evolving maritime security challenges facing Sri Lanka.