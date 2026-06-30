Colombo Stock Exchange to Remain Closed on June 29

The Sri Lanka stock market will not be operational on June 29, with the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) observing a scheduled closure on that date.

Market closures are a routine part of the exchange's annual calendar, typically observed in line with public holidays or other officially designated non-trading days. Investors and brokers are advised to plan their trading activities accordingly ahead of the closure.

The Colombo Stock Exchange serves as the primary securities marketplace in Sri Lanka, facilitating the buying and selling of equities, debt instruments, and other financial products. Any interruption to its regular schedule can have implications for retail and institutional investors alike, particularly those managing time-sensitive portfolios or pending transactions.

Market participants are encouraged to confirm the full schedule of trading holidays through official CSE communications to avoid any disruption to their investment activities.

Trading is expected to resume as normal following the closure, in accordance with the exchange's standard operating schedule.