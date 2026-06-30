Live Sri Lanka’s news, updated around the clock FB X YT
Latest PoliticsGeneralCrimeBusinessTechnologySportsHealthWeatherTravelDevelopmentLawSecurityEducationEntertainmentSinhalaTamil
General

Colombo Stock Exchange to Remain Closed on June 29

30 Jun 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
Read in: Englishසිංහල
1 Comment
Colombo Stock Exchange to Remain Closed on June 29

The Sri Lanka stock market will not be operational on June 29, with the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) observing a scheduled closure on that date.

Market closures are a routine part of the exchange's annual calendar, typically observed in line with public holidays or other officially designated non-trading days. Investors and brokers are advised to plan their trading activities accordingly ahead of the closure.

The Colombo Stock Exchange serves as the primary securities marketplace in Sri Lanka, facilitating the buying and selling of equities, debt instruments, and other financial products. Any interruption to its regular schedule can have implications for retail and institutional investors alike, particularly those managing time-sensitive portfolios or pending transactions.

Market participants are encouraged to confirm the full schedule of trading holidays through official CSE communications to avoid any disruption to their investment activities.

Trading is expected to resume as normal following the closure, in accordance with the exchange's standard operating schedule.

💬 Join the Discussion 1

See what readers are saying — and add your view.

C
Chamara Dissanayake 30 Jun 2026

what is the reason for closing? public holiday or what?

Add to the conversation — you’ll sign in with Google to post. No links, text only.

Related Stories