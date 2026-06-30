Colombo's Smoke & Bitters Wins Prestigious Michter's Art of Hospitality Award at Asia's 50 Best Bars 2026

Sri Lanka's celebrated cocktail bar Smoke & Bitters has claimed a major regional accolade, receiving the coveted Michter's Art of Hospitality Award as part of the Asia's 50 Best Bars 2026 recognition programme — a triumph that places the island nation firmly on the map of Asia's elite bar scene.

A Recognition of World-Class Service

The Michter's Art of Hospitality Award is one of the most respected special honours within the Asia's 50 Best Bars awards framework, recognising establishments that go beyond the quality of their drinks to deliver an exceptional and memorable guest experience. Smoke & Bitters' selection for this distinction signals that its approach to hospitality has resonated with industry peers and judges at the highest regional level.

The award is a peer-voted accolade, meaning it reflects the genuine admiration of fellow bar professionals and industry insiders across Asia — making it all the more meaningful for the Colombo-based venue.

Putting Sri Lanka on the Regional Stage

For Sri Lanka's growing hospitality and nightlife industry, this recognition carries significant weight. Smoke & Bitters has long been regarded as one of the country's most inventive and welcoming cocktail destinations, blending local flavours and influences with international craft bartending techniques.

The bar's achievement is expected to draw increased attention from regional and international visitors, further boosting Sri Lanka's profile as an emerging destination for food and beverage tourism.

A Boost for Sri Lanka's Hospitality Sector

At a time when Sri Lanka is actively rebuilding its tourism industry, accolades such as this serve as powerful endorsements of the talent and dedication present within the local hospitality sector. Industry observers have welcomed the recognition as a reflection of the strides made by Sri Lankan establishments in meeting and exceeding world-class standards.

Smoke & Bitters' Michter's Art of Hospitality Award stands as a proud milestone — not just for the bar itself, but for Sri Lanka's broader ambitions as a destination where exceptional hospitality is part of the national identity.

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