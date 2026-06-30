Anuradhapura Man Gets Life Sentence for Possession of Just Over Three Grams of Heroin

A 35-year-old man has been handed a life imprisonment sentence by the Anuradhapura High Court after being found guilty of possessing 3.074 grams of heroin, in a ruling that underscores Sri Lanka's uncompromising stance on drug-related offences.

Conviction and Sentencing

The court delivered its verdict after determining that the accused was in unlawful possession of the controlled substance. Despite the relatively small quantity involved, the sentence reflects the严 strict provisions under Sri Lanka's Poisons, Opium and Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, which prescribes severe mandatory penalties for heroin possession.

Zero Tolerance Policy in Action

Sri Lanka's legal framework treats heroin possession as an extremely serious criminal offence, regardless of the amount found on a suspect. Courts across the island have consistently handed down heavy sentences in such cases, sending a clear message that the judiciary will not treat drug offences leniently.

The sentencing serves as a stark reminder that possession of even a small quantity of heroin can result in a lifetime behind bars under Sri Lankan law.

Broader Context

Drug-related crime continues to be a significant concern for law enforcement authorities across Sri Lanka. The Anuradhapura region, like many other parts of the country, has seen efforts by police and judicial bodies to clamp down on the possession and distribution of narcotics.

Authorities have repeatedly urged the public to remain vigilant and report suspected drug activity to police, as the government continues to push forward with its anti-narcotics agenda at both the community and judicial levels.