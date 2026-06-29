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Sri Lanka's Rice Farmers Rise Up Over Unfair Prices and Fertiliser Woes

29 Jun 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
Read in: Englishසිංහල
3 Comments
Sri Lanka's Rice Farmers Rise Up Over Unfair Prices and Fertiliser Woes

Rice farmers across Sri Lanka have launched protests in a growing show of frustration, as they struggle to sell their harvest at prices that reflect their true cost of production. The farmers are also calling urgently on the government to ensure that fertiliser is made available at rates they can actually afford.

Grievances Left Unaddressed

Despite the mounting pressure from rice growers, the government has thus far failed to respond meaningfully to their concerns. Farmers say they are being pushed to the edge of financial ruin, with input costs continuing to rise while the prices they receive for their paddy remain dismally low.

The dual burden of inadequate selling prices and costly fertiliser has made cultivation increasingly unviable for thousands of farming families who depend on rice growing as their primary livelihood.

A Crisis in the Fields

Rice farming sits at the heart of Sri Lanka's agricultural identity and food security. When those who grow the nation's staple crop cannot sustain their operations, the consequences ripple far beyond the farm gate — threatening rural livelihoods, local economies, and ultimately the food supply available to ordinary Sri Lankans.

  • Farmers are unable to recover production costs through current market prices for paddy
  • Affordable fertiliser remains out of reach for many smallholder growers
  • Protests have intensified as calls for government intervention go unheeded

Calls for Immediate Government Action

Farming communities are demanding that authorities take concrete steps without further delay. They want a fair and transparent pricing mechanism put in place, alongside a reliable and subsidised fertiliser supply system that would allow them to plan and manage their harvests sustainably.

Rice growers are warning that continued government inaction could drive many of them out of cultivation altogether, with serious long-term implications for the country's food production capacity.

As protests grow louder, pressure is mounting on the government to move beyond rhetoric and deliver practical relief to a farming community that has long been the backbone of rural Sri Lanka.

💬 Join the Discussion 3

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S
Sanduni Jayawardena 29 Jun 2026

what is the point growing rice if cant even sell at proper price

H
Hashini Madushani 29 Jun 2026

goverment only talks, farmers suffering like this for years no change

N
Nimal Fernando 29 Jun 2026

exactly, every election same promises, nothing happens

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