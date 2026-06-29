Sri Lanka Marks Pride Month With a Wave of Inclusive Celebrations Across the Island

Communities Come Together to Celebrate Diversity and Equality

Sri Lanka joined the global observance of Pride Month this year with a series of events, gatherings, and expressions of solidarity that reflected the growing visibility of the country's LGBTQ+ community and its allies.

Across the island, individuals, civil society organisations, and advocacy groups took part in a range of activities designed to celebrate diversity, promote inclusion, and raise awareness about the rights and dignity of LGBTQ+ Sri Lankans.

A Month of Visibility and Expression

Pride Month, observed internationally each June in commemoration of the 1969 Stonewall uprising in the United States, has gradually gained momentum in Sri Lanka over recent years. This year's celebrations continued that trend, with participants using the occasion to assert their identities and call for greater legal and social protections.

Events held during the month included community meetups, panel discussions, art exhibitions, and social media campaigns, all centred on themes of acceptance, love, and human rights.

Calls for Legal Reform Remain Central

Beyond the festivities, advocates used Pride Month as a platform to renew calls for the repeal of colonial-era laws that continue to criminalise same-sex relations in Sri Lanka. Sections 365 and 365A of the Penal Code remain a significant concern for rights groups, who argue that these provisions perpetuate discrimination and leave LGBTQ+ individuals vulnerable to harassment and abuse.

Community members and activists emphasised that Pride is not merely a celebration, but also a reminder of the ongoing struggle for equal rights and legal recognition in Sri Lanka.

Growing Allies and Changing Attitudes

This year's observances also highlighted a broader shift in attitudes among younger Sri Lankans and urban communities, with a number of businesses, creative spaces, and non-governmental organisations publicly expressing support for LGBTQ+ inclusion during the month.

While Sri Lanka has yet to enact legal protections for its LGBTQ+ citizens, the increasing openness with which Pride Month is being observed signals a gradual cultural evolution — one that advocates hope will eventually translate into meaningful legislative change.

As Pride Month drew to a close, organisers and participants expressed optimism that the conversations sparked during the celebrations would continue well beyond June, keeping the push for equality firmly in the public discourse.

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