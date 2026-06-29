Roach Makes History as West Indies Crush Sri Lanka in Record-Breaking First Test

Veteran fast bowler Kemar Roach etched his name into West Indies cricket folklore as the hosts delivered a dominant, record-breaking victory over Sri Lanka in the first Test match, signalling a commanding statement of intent from the Caribbean side.

Roach Joins the Immortals

Roach's performance during the match elevated him into the company of West Indies cricketing legends, achieving a milestone that places him among the most celebrated bowlers in the nation's rich Test history. The experienced pacer, long regarded as the backbone of the West Indies pace attack, demonstrated once again why he remains a formidable force in the longest format of the game.

A Record Win for the Hosts

West Indies did not merely win — they made history. The margin of victory over Sri Lanka set a new record, underscoring the gulf in performance between the two sides throughout the contest. The hosts controlled large portions of the match, with both their batting and bowling departments firing in convincing fashion.

Sri Lanka, who arrived with ambitions of challenging the Caribbean side on their home soil, found themselves overwhelmed at key moments and were unable to mount a sustained response to the pressure applied by the West Indies throughout the game.

A Strong Platform for the Series

With the first Test wrapped up so emphatically, West Indies will carry enormous confidence into the remainder of the series. For Sri Lanka, the result will serve as a stark reminder of the work required to compete consistently at the highest level away from home.

Cricket fans across the region will be watching closely as both sides regroup ahead of the next Test, with Sri Lanka desperate to bounce back and restore some pride following this comprehensive defeat.

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