LAWASIA Raises Alarm Over Sri Lanka's Push to Extend Judicial Retirement Ages

The Law Association for Asia and the Pacific (LAWASIA) has issued a stern warning to Sri Lanka against pursuing an improvised, piecemeal approach to raising the mandatory retirement ages of judges, cautioning that such moves could undermine the independence and integrity of the country's judiciary.

Concerns Over Judicial Independence

LAWASIA, a respected regional body representing legal associations and practitioners across Asia and the Pacific, expressed deep concern that any ad hoc initiative to extend judicial retirement ages — without a comprehensive, transparent and principled framework — risks politicising the bench and eroding public confidence in the rule of law.

The organisation stressed that changes of such constitutional significance must not be driven by expediency or short-term administrative convenience, but should instead emerge from broad consultation with the legal community, civil society and relevant stakeholders.

What LAWASIA Is Urging

Any reform to judicial tenure must be grounded in a clear, rules-based process rather than case-by-case or politically motivated decisions.

The independence of the judiciary must remain the central consideration in any structural reform to the courts.

Sri Lanka should engage in transparent national dialogue before enacting changes that affect the composition and functioning of its highest courts.

Wider Implications for Sri Lanka

The warning comes at a sensitive time for Sri Lanka, as the country continues efforts to rebuild institutional credibility following years of economic and political turmoil. Legal analysts have long noted that judicial independence is a cornerstone of democratic governance and investor confidence.

Any amendment to retirement ages of judges, if pursued without due process and consultation, may be perceived as an attempt to manipulate the composition of the courts for political ends.

LAWASIA's intervention is expected to add significant weight to growing calls within Sri Lanka's own legal fraternity for a measured, consultative approach to any proposed judicial reforms. Bar associations and civil society groups have similarly urged the government to proceed with caution and transparency on matters touching the independence of the judiciary.

The government has yet to issue a formal response to LAWASIA's statement. Legal observers will be watching closely to see whether the administration chooses to engage constructively with regional and domestic concerns before advancing any legislative changes.

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