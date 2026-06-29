Grama Niladhari Unions Threaten to Halt Dengue Control Work Over Unresolved Grievances

Sri Lanka's ongoing battle against dengue fever has taken a worrying turn, as Grama Niladhari trade unions have issued a stern warning that their members may withdraw from dengue prevention activities if the government continues to ignore their longstanding demands.

A Critical Warning Amid Rising Infections

With dengue infection rates surging across the island, the threat by Grama Niladhari unions to pull back from disease control work could not have come at a worse time. These ground-level officials play a pivotal role in Sri Lanka's public health infrastructure, particularly in identifying breeding sites, coordinating community awareness programmes, and supporting health authorities in containment efforts at the village level.

The unions have made it clear that unless the government takes concrete steps to address their grievances — which have reportedly remained unresolved for an extended period — members will be compelled to step back from dengue control responsibilities.

Grama Niladharis: The Backbone of Community-Level Health Work

Grama Niladharis serve as the first point of contact between local communities and the state across Sri Lanka. Their involvement in dengue prevention is considered indispensable, as they are uniquely positioned to mobilise residents, report potential outbreaks early, and ensure that health directives reach even the most remote households.

A withdrawal from these duties, even temporarily, could significantly hamper the government's capacity to respond to the current dengue surge in an effective and timely manner.

Pressure Mounts on Government to Act

The unions' warning places mounting pressure on authorities to engage in meaningful dialogue and resolve the outstanding issues without further delay. Public health experts and community leaders are likely to watch developments closely, given the direct implications for communities already vulnerable to the disease.

Sri Lanka has historically recorded high dengue case numbers during the rainy season, and any disruption to ground-level prevention work risks allowing the situation to deteriorate further.

The government has yet to make a formal public response to the unions' ultimatum. Health authorities and relevant ministries are expected to engage with Grama Niladhari representatives in the coming days as the pressure to resolve the standoff intensifies.