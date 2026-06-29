Dilith Jayaweera Accuses Government of Orchestrating Arrest Narratives Through YouTube Channels

Opposition Member of Parliament Dilith Jayaweera has levelled serious accusations against the Government, alleging that it is deliberately using select YouTube channels to manipulate public opinion by building expectations around future arrests.

Allegations of a Coordinated Media Strategy

Jayaweera claimed that the ruling administration has been strategically feeding information to certain online media personalities, particularly those operating YouTube channels, as part of what he described as a calculated effort to shape public narratives ahead of anticipated arrests.

The opposition MP suggested that this approach represents a troubling pattern of using informal media platforms as instruments of political messaging, rather than allowing law enforcement and judicial processes to operate independently and transparently.

Concerns Over Media Manipulation

Jayaweera's remarks have drawn attention to the growing influence of YouTube-based news outlets in Sri Lanka, which have rapidly gained large followings in recent years. Critics have long warned that such platforms can be vulnerable to exploitation by political interests given their largely unregulated nature.

The opposition parliamentarian stopped short of naming the specific channels allegedly involved but maintained that the Government's conduct in this regard amounted to an attempt to conduct a trial by media, undermining the integrity of the country's legal institutions.

Broader Implications

The accusations come amid a broader climate of political tension in Sri Lanka, with opposition figures increasingly vocal about what they perceive as selective and politically motivated use of state power. Jayaweera's allegations raise questions about the boundaries between legitimate government communication and the deliberate manipulation of public discourse.

The Government has yet to issue a formal response to the claims made by the opposition MP.