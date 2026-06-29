ANP Leader Amit Weerasinghe Remanded Until July 3 Over Rs. 120 Million Fraud Allegations

Amit Weerasinghe, the leader of the Abhinava Nivahal Peramuna (ANP), has been further remanded until July 3 following a hearing before Teldeniya Magistrate Kamal Sanjaya Jayatilake.

Weerasinghe faces serious allegations that he defrauded both state officials and businessmen of approximately Rs. 120 million by making false promises related to construction dealings.

The Teldeniya Magistrate ordered the continued remand after reviewing the case against the ANP leader, who remains in custody as investigations proceed into the alleged large-scale financial fraud.

The accusations against Weerasinghe centre on claims that he solicited substantial sums of money from victims by promising construction-related arrangements that were never fulfilled, resulting in significant financial losses for those involved.

The case will be taken up again when the remand period expires on July 3, at which point the court will determine whether Weerasinghe will be further remanded or granted bail.