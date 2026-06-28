Vietnam to Sri Lanka: Vietjet and Vietnam Airlines Launch Historic Direct Flights Between Ho Chi Minh City and Colombo

Sri Lanka and Vietnam are set to strengthen their tourism and travel ties with the launch of the first-ever direct air connections between Ho Chi Minh City and Colombo, marking a landmark moment in aviation history between the two nations.

A New Era in Vietnam-Sri Lanka Connectivity

Both Vietjet and Vietnam Airlines have announced plans to expand their regional networks by introducing direct flights linking Ho Chi Minh City — Vietnam's bustling commercial capital — with Colombo, Sri Lanka's main gateway. The move ends decades of reliance on connecting flights through third-country hubs, which have long been a barrier to easier travel between the two countries.

Until now, travellers wishing to fly between Vietnam and Sri Lanka were required to transit through cities such as Singapore, Bangkok or Kuala Lumpur, adding significant time and cost to their journeys. The introduction of direct routes is expected to dramatically reduce travel time and make the corridor far more accessible for tourists, business travellers, and members of both nations' diaspora communities.

Boosting Tourism on Both Sides

The timing of the announcement is seen as strategically significant. Sri Lanka, which has been on a sustained tourism recovery drive following its 2022 economic crisis, stands to benefit considerably from tapping into Vietnam's growing outbound travel market. Similarly, Vietnamese travellers are increasingly seeking exotic island destinations, and Sri Lanka's rich cultural heritage, scenic coastlines, and wildlife offerings make it a compelling proposition.

For Sri Lanka's tourism industry, the direct connectivity with Ho Chi Minh City opens a fresh corridor into Southeast Asia — a region that tourism authorities have been keen to court as part of broader efforts to diversify source markets beyond traditional strongholds in Europe, India, and China.

Two Carriers, Greater Choice

The involvement of both Vietjet — a prominent low-cost carrier — and the full-service Vietnam Airlines means travellers will have options suited to different budgets and preferences. Vietjet's participation in particular could stimulate demand among cost-conscious travellers and younger tourists, while Vietnam Airlines is likely to appeal to those seeking a more premium experience on the route.

The dual-carrier approach also adds a degree of schedule flexibility, which industry observers note is critical to sustaining long-term demand on a newly established route.

What This Means for Sri Lanka

Aviation connectivity has consistently been identified as a key enabler of tourism growth, and Sri Lanka's aviation authorities and tourism boards are expected to welcome the development warmly. The new flights are anticipated to support the country's broader target of attracting higher arrivals numbers and boosting foreign exchange earnings through tourism — a sector that remains vital to the island's economic recovery.

As Bandaranaike International Airport continues to position itself as a competitive regional hub, the addition of a direct Vietnamese connection further enhances Colombo's standing as an accessible destination from across Asia.

Full details regarding flight schedules, frequencies, and ticket availability are expected to be announced by Vietjet and Vietnam Airlines in the coming weeks.

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