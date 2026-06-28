US Authorities Shut Down Nearly 400 Websites Illegally Streaming FIFA World Cup Matches

United States authorities have launched a sweeping crackdown on illegal online streaming, seizing close to 400 internet domains that were broadcasting FIFA World Cup matches without authorisation.

Major Operation Targets Piracy Networks

The large-scale enforcement action marks one of the most significant moves against illegal sports streaming in recent memory, with hundreds of websites taken offline for violating broadcasting rights tied to the prestigious football tournament.

The seized domains had been offering viewers unauthorised access to live World Cup coverage, bypassing the official broadcasters who hold the legal rights to stream and air the matches.

What This Means for Viewers

Sports fans who relied on unofficial streaming platforms to follow the World Cup action will now find those sites inaccessible following the seizures. Authorities are using the crackdown as a clear warning that illegal streaming of major sporting events carries serious legal consequences.

Nearly 400 internet domains were seized in total

All sites were found to be illegally streaming FIFA World Cup content

The operation was carried out by United States authorities

A Warning to the Region

The crackdown carries relevance for Sri Lankan audiences as well, where illegal streaming of major international sporting events remains widespread. Viewers in the island nation frequently turn to unlicensed online platforms to watch tournaments such as the FIFA World Cup, often unaware of the legal and cybersecurity risks such sites can pose.

Accessing content through unauthorised streaming websites not only undermines the broadcasting industry but can also expose users to malware, data theft, and other digital threats.

The action by US authorities sends a firm signal to operators of piracy networks worldwide that enforcement agencies are actively monitoring and acting against illegal sports streaming operations, particularly during high-profile global events.