Sri Lankan Rupee Slides 8% Against the US Dollar in First Six Months of 2026

The Sri Lankan rupee has depreciated by approximately 8% against the United States dollar during the first half of 2026, raising fresh concerns over the country's currency stability and its broader economic recovery trajectory.

A Significant Slide in Six Months

The decline, recorded over the January to June period of 2026, marks a notable setback for a currency that had shown signs of stabilisation following Sri Lanka's severe economic crisis in 2022. An 8% drop within a single half-year period signals renewed pressure on the rupee, which many economists and policymakers had hoped would hold relatively steady as the island nation continued its International Monetary Fund-backed recovery programme.

For ordinary Sri Lankans, a weaker rupee translates directly into higher costs for imported goods, including fuel, medicine, and essential food items — burdens that households are still struggling to absorb after years of economic hardship.

Factors Behind the Depreciation

Currency analysts point to a combination of external and domestic pressures that have weighed on the rupee during this period. These include:

Strengthening of the US dollar in global markets, driven by monetary policy decisions by the United States Federal Reserve

Persistent demand for foreign exchange by Sri Lankan importers

Uncertainty surrounding the pace of Sri Lanka's debt restructuring process

Reduced foreign currency inflows relative to outflows during certain months of the period

Implications for the Economy

The rupee's weakening adds complexity to Sri Lanka's ongoing economic stabilisation efforts. A depreciating currency can fuel inflationary pressures, erode consumer purchasing power, and increase the cost of servicing any remaining foreign currency-denominated obligations.

A sustained depreciation of this magnitude, if left unchecked, could undermine the progress Sri Lanka has made in rebuilding macroeconomic stability since the height of the 2022 crisis.

At the same time, a weaker rupee may offer some relief to the export sector and boost earnings for the tourism industry, both of which benefit when the local currency loses value against major foreign currencies.

Eyes on the Central Bank

All eyes are now on the Central Bank of Sri Lanka to see what measures, if any, authorities will deploy to arrest further depreciation. The central bank has in the past intervened in the foreign exchange market during periods of excessive volatility, though its capacity to do so depends heavily on the level of official foreign reserves.

As Sri Lanka moves through the second half of 2026, the performance of the rupee will remain a closely watched indicator of the country's economic health and the durability of its recovery.