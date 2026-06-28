Sri Lanka's Forces Stand Ready to Defend the Oppressed in Haiti, Says President

Presidential Commitment to Haiti Mission

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has declared that Sri Lanka's security forces deployed to Haiti are prepared and willing to stand firmly in defence of the oppressed people of the troubled Caribbean nation, reaffirming the island nation's commitment to the international peacekeeping effort.

A Mission Rooted in Principle

Speaking with conviction, the President emphasised that Sri Lankan personnel taking part in the Haiti mission are not merely fulfilling a diplomatic obligation, but are guided by a deeper sense of purpose — to protect those who are suffering under conditions of violence, instability, and lawlessness that have long plagued Haiti.

The forces are ready to stand for the oppressed people of Haiti, the President stated, underlining the moral and humanitarian dimensions of the deployment.

Haiti's Ongoing Crisis

Haiti has been gripped by widespread gang violence and a severe breakdown of law and order in recent years, prompting the international community to mobilise a multinational security support mission to help restore stability. Sri Lanka is among the nations contributing personnel to this effort.

Sri Lanka's Peacekeeping Legacy

Sri Lanka has a long and respected history of contributing to United Nations and multinational peacekeeping operations across the globe. The Haiti deployment represents a continuation of that tradition, with the country's armed forces once again stepping forward to serve in a region facing acute humanitarian and security challenges.

Sri Lankan forces are actively participating in the Haiti stabilisation mission

The President has personally affirmed their readiness and resolve

The mission aims to restore order and protect civilians amid ongoing gang violence

Sri Lanka has a long-standing record of international peacekeeping contributions

The President's remarks are expected to bolster public support at home for the Haiti mission, while sending a strong signal to the international community of Sri Lanka's continued dedication to global peace and security efforts.