Sampath Bank and SLPA Unveil Sri Lanka's First Real-Time USD Payment System for Maritime Sector

Sri Lanka has taken a significant step forward in modernising its maritime industry, with Sampath Bank PLC and the Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) jointly launching the country's first real-time United States dollar payment solution tailored specifically for the shipping sector.

A Landmark Move for Maritime Finance

The groundbreaking initiative marks a major shift away from the cumbersome manual payment processes that have long characterised foreign currency transactions within Sri Lanka's ports and shipping operations. By introducing a seamless, real-time USD payment platform, both institutions aim to bring the country's maritime financial infrastructure in line with modern international standards.

Eliminating Inefficiencies in Foreign Currency Transactions

Prior to this development, businesses and operators within the maritime industry were required to navigate time-consuming and largely paper-based procedures when settling foreign currency payments. The new system is designed to eliminate these bottlenecks, enabling faster, more transparent, and more reliable transactions across the country's shipping network.

A Collaborative Vision

The partnership between Sampath Bank and the SLPA reflects a shared commitment to driving digital transformation in a sector that plays a critical role in Sri Lanka's economy. As an island nation, Sri Lanka's ports serve as vital gateways for trade, making efficient and modernised payment infrastructure particularly important for sustaining and attracting maritime business.

The launch is expected to benefit a wide range of stakeholders in the maritime ecosystem, including shipping agents, port operators, and freight forwarders, who will now be able to conduct USD transactions with significantly greater speed and efficiency.

Industry observers have welcomed the move as a timely and forward-thinking development, noting that modernising port-related financial processes could enhance Sri Lanka's overall competitiveness as a regional maritime hub.