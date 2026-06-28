Reckless Drivers to Face Court Directly as Sri Lanka Scraps Spot Fines for Dangerous Driving

Motorists caught driving recklessly on Sri Lankan roads will no longer be let off with an on-the-spot fine, under sweeping new instructions issued to traffic enforcement authorities across the country.

A Tougher Stance on Road Safety

Under the newly introduced directives, police officers are required to produce reckless drivers directly before a court of law, rather than issuing the roadside fines that have long been criticised as an insufficient deterrent. The move marks a significant shift in how traffic violations involving dangerous driving are handled in Sri Lanka.

The change signals a firm message from authorities that reckless behaviour behind the wheel will be treated as a serious legal matter, carrying consequences that extend well beyond a nominal on-the-spot penalty.

Why the Change Was Needed

On-the-spot fines for reckless driving have been widely seen as inadequate, with many motorists treating them as little more than a minor inconvenience. Critics and road safety advocates have long argued that such penalties fail to reflect the genuine danger that reckless driving poses to other road users, pedestrians, and the public at large.

By directing offenders straight to court, authorities aim to ensure that penalties are proportionate to the risk involved and that a formal legal record is established for those who endanger lives on the road.

What This Means for Drivers

Motorists across Sri Lanka are being urged to take note of the new enforcement approach. Key points to be aware of include:

Reckless driving offences will no longer be resolved at the roadside through a spot fine.

Offending drivers will be taken before a court, where penalties could be significantly more severe.

Traffic police have been instructed to apply the new procedure uniformly across the island.

Authorities are urging all road users to exercise caution and responsibility, warning that dangerous driving will now carry serious legal consequences.

Road safety remains a pressing concern in Sri Lanka, where traffic accidents continue to claim hundreds of lives each year. Officials hope that the stricter enforcement approach will serve as a meaningful deterrent and contribute to a reduction in road fatalities and injuries nationwide.