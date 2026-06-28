Minister Vijitha Herath Pledges Government's Resolve to Abandon Divisive Politics and Foster National Unity

Sri Lanka's government has reaffirmed its commitment to moving away from divisive political practices and working towards building a more united and inclusive society, according to a senior cabinet minister.

Minister Vijitha Herath made the declaration on behalf of the government, stressing that the current administration regards the dismantling of politically motivated divisions as a core priority in its broader national agenda.

A Call for Political Transformation

Minister Herath emphasised that years of divisive politics have left deep scars on Sri Lankan society, and that the government is firmly resolved to chart a new course — one that prioritises collective progress over partisan rivalry and ethnic or communal tensions.

The minister's remarks reflect a growing determination within the administration to redefine the political culture of the country, steering it away from the fractures that have historically undermined national cohesion.

Unity as a National Goal

According to Herath, the government's vision extends beyond electoral politics, aiming to create lasting structural changes that bring communities together rather than drive them apart. This includes fostering dialogue, promoting equitable representation, and ensuring that governance serves all Sri Lankans regardless of background.

The government remains fully committed to ending the culture of divisive politics and constructing a society where every citizen feels genuinely included and represented.

The statement comes at a time when Sri Lanka continues to navigate complex social and political challenges following years of economic hardship and public discontent. Observers have noted that building genuine national unity will require sustained effort and concrete policy action beyond political rhetoric.

Minister Herath's comments are expected to signal the government's broader intent as it moves forward with its governance programme in the months ahead.

Related Video