Kalmunai Man Arrested After Shocking Dog Attack Video Goes Viral on Social Media

A 21-year-old man has been taken into custody by police in Kalmunai after a disturbing video showing a dog being attacked spread widely across social media platforms, prompting public outrage and calls for swift action.

Authorities moved quickly to identify and apprehend the suspect following the circulation of the footage, which drew significant attention online and sparked widespread condemnation from animal welfare advocates and members of the public alike.

Arrest Made Following Public Outcry

The Kalmunai Police confirmed the arrest of the young man, aged 21, in connection with the incident depicted in the video. Investigators had been monitoring the spread of the footage on social media and worked to trace its origins back to the suspect.

The graphic nature of the video provoked strong reactions from Sri Lankan netizens, many of whom called on law enforcement to take immediate action against those responsible for the cruelty shown in the clip.

Animal Cruelty a Growing Concern

The incident has once again brought animal cruelty into sharp focus in Sri Lanka, with activists urging authorities to enforce existing laws more rigorously to deter such behaviour.

The suspect is aged 21 and was arrested in the Kalmunai area

The video was widely shared across multiple social media platforms

Police acted following public pressure and complaints

Further investigations into the matter are currently ongoing, and the suspect is expected to be produced before the courts in due course.

Related Video