Jangoo and Chase Demolish Sri Lanka With Record Stand as West Indies Seize Iron Grip in Antigua Test

West Indies batsmen Amir Jangoo and Roston Chase have put Sri Lanka to the sword in emphatic fashion, combining for a record-breaking 401-run partnership that has left the tourists in a deeply precarious position heading into the fourth day of the first Test in Antigua.

Historic Partnership Rewrites the Record Books

Day three at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground belonged entirely to the West Indian batting pair, as Jangoo and Chase punished a toiling Sri Lanka bowling attack with patience, precision and relentless accumulation. Jangoo compiled a magnificent 233, while Chase was equally commanding in contributing 194, with their combined effort producing one of the most dominant individual day's batting displays seen in recent West Indies Test cricket.

The 401-run partnership is a record-breaking stand that underlines just how thoroughly Sri Lanka were outplayed across the course of the day. The hosts' batsmen left the tourists with virtually no answers, rotating strike effectively while punishing anything loose in clinical fashion.

West Indies Hold Massive First Innings Advantage

By the close of the third day's play, West Indies had established a commanding first innings lead of 318 runs over Sri Lanka, a margin that places the visitors in an extraordinarily difficult position with two days of cricket still remaining in the match.

For Sri Lanka, the day will be remembered as one to forget. Their bowlers were made to work tirelessly under the Caribbean sun without the reward their efforts perhaps occasionally merited, as the home side's batsmen capitalised on any momentary lapses in line, length or concentration.

Sri Lanka Face Uphill Battle

With such a substantial deficit to contend with, Sri Lanka now face the grim prospect of either saving the match or, worse, suffering a defeat that would hand West Indies a significant advantage in the series. The team management will need to regroup quickly and find answers both tactically and mentally before taking the field again.

The performance of Jangoo in particular — scoring 233 in what has been a breakout moment at the highest level — will be a talking point long after this match concludes, while Chase's near-double century further demonstrated his value as one of West Indies' most dependable and experienced Test performers.

Sri Lanka will resume their second innings needing to bat out of their skins if they are to avoid a series-opening defeat in Antigua.

Related Video