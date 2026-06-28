India's BJP Leader Ram Madhav Denies Reports of Secret India-Pakistan Dialogue Taking Place in Colombo

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ram Madhav has firmly dismissed media reports claiming that India and Pakistan were engaged in behind-the-scenes Track 2 diplomatic talks held in Colombo, Sri Lanka's capital.

Track 2 diplomacy refers to informal, unofficial dialogue between representatives of nations — often academics, former officials, or civil society figures — aimed at easing tensions or exploring avenues for peace outside formal government channels.

Madhav, a prominent figure within the BJP and a close associate of India's political establishment, rejected the reports outright, describing them as inaccurate. His denial came in response to circulating claims that Sri Lanka had served as a neutral venue for quiet diplomatic engagement between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, whose relations have remained deeply strained.

Colombo as a Diplomatic Backdrop

Sri Lanka has historically positioned itself as a neutral and strategically located island nation in South Asia, occasionally drawing attention as a potential venue for regional dialogue. The suggestion that Colombo may have hosted sensitive India-Pakistan discussions had sparked considerable interest given the fraught state of bilateral relations between New Delhi and Islamabad.

However, with Madhav's categorical rejection, those claims appear to have been firmly refuted by the Indian side, leaving little room for speculation about any such unofficial engagement having taken place on Sri Lankan soil.

No official response from Pakistani representatives had been issued at the time of reporting.

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