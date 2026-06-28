History at the Crease: Jangoo and Chase Smash World Record Sixth-Wicket Partnership Against Sri Lanka

West Indies batters Kavem Jangoo and Roston Chase have etched their names into cricket history, forging the highest sixth-wicket partnership ever recorded in Test cricket during the ongoing series against Sri Lanka.

A Record-Breaking Stand

The two West Indian middle-order batsmen combined for an extraordinary partnership that surpassed all previous sixth-wicket records in the longest format of the game. The achievement came as a significant blow to Sri Lanka's hopes of pressing for wickets and controlling the match, as the duo batted with remarkable composure and determination.

Jangoo Announces Himself on the World Stage

For Kavem Jangoo, the record-breaking stand represents a landmark moment in what is still an emerging Test career. The young West Indian showed tremendous character alongside the experienced Roston Chase, demonstrating the kind of temperament that suggests he could become a mainstay in West Indies' batting lineup for years to come.

Chase's Steady Hand

Roston Chase, a seasoned campaigner in Test cricket, once again proved his value as a reliable middle-order anchor. His partnership with Jangoo not only rescued West Indies from a potentially precarious position but ultimately rewrote the record books in the process.

A Difficult Day for Sri Lanka

For Sri Lanka's bowlers and fielding unit, the session will be remembered as one of immense frustration. Despite their efforts, they were unable to break the partnership as the two West Indian batsmen absorbed pressure and capitalised on opportunities to score.

The world record sixth-wicket partnership between Jangoo and Chase now stands as one of the most celebrated batting achievements in recent Test cricket history, and will undoubtedly be remembered as a defining moment of this West Indies versus Sri Lanka series.

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