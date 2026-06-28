Health Experts Push Back on PM's 'New Strain' Explanation for Sri Lanka's Dengue Surge

Leading health professionals in Sri Lanka have publicly contradicted Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya's assertion that a new dengue strain is responsible for the sharp rise in dengue fever cases currently being recorded across the country.

PM's Claims Draw Scientific Scrutiny

Prime Minister Amarasuriya recently suggested that the emergence of a novel dengue strain could be behind the alarming uptick in cases, a claim that has since drawn firm pushback from medical experts and epidemiologists who say the science does not support such a conclusion.

Health specialists have stressed that attributing the surge to a new strain without robust scientific evidence risks misleading the public and diverting attention from the well-established factors that drive seasonal dengue outbreaks in Sri Lanka.

What Experts Say Is Really Driving the Surge

According to health authorities and independent medical professionals, the current rise in dengue cases is more likely the result of familiar, preventable causes, including:

Stagnant water collections providing breeding grounds for Aedes aegypti mosquitoes

Inadequate vector control measures in urban and suburban areas

Seasonal rainfall patterns creating conducive conditions for mosquito proliferation

Lapses in community-level awareness and prevention efforts

Experts have urged the government to focus resources on proven public health interventions rather than speculating about unverified viral mutations.

A Critical Moment for Public Health Communication

Accurate communication from leadership is essential during a public health crisis. Unsubstantiated claims about new strains can cause unnecessary panic and undermine trust in health institutions.

Medical professionals have called on government officials to consult closely with the Health Ministry and qualified epidemiologists before making public statements on matters of clinical and scientific significance.

Sri Lanka has historically faced significant dengue burdens, with periodic surges placing considerable strain on hospital systems, particularly in the Western Province. Health experts are urging both authorities and the public to redouble prevention efforts, emphasising that timely action at the community level remains the most effective defence against the disease.