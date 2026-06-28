Chase and Jangoo Shatter World Record with Mammoth 401-Run Partnership Against Sri Lanka

West Indies batters Roston Chase and Amir Jangoo have etched their names into cricket history, forging a staggering 401-run partnership against Sri Lanka in Test cricket — a stand that has broken the world record for any wicket partnership in the longest format of the game.

A Record for the Ages

The monumental partnership between the two West Indian batsmen surpassed the previous world record, leaving the cricketing world in awe. The feat was achieved during the ongoing Test match between West Indies and Sri Lanka, turning what could have been an ordinary contest into a landmark occasion in the annals of the sport.

Jangoo, considered a rising talent within the West Indies setup, rose to the occasion alongside the experienced Chase, with the pair combining to produce an innings of extraordinary resilience and skill. Their ability to build and sustain the partnership over a prolonged period proved too much for the Sri Lankan bowling attack to contain.

What It Means for Sri Lanka

For the Sri Lankan side, the record-breaking stand represents a significant setback, placing the hosts under enormous pressure in the match. The island nation's bowlers were unable to find a breakthrough as the two West Indian batsmen methodically dismantled the attack and accumulated runs at will.

Sri Lankan cricket supporters will be hoping their team can mount a strong response, though the scale of the partnership leaves the home side with a considerable mountain to climb.

Chase's Continued Excellence

Roston Chase has long been regarded as one of the most dependable and technically sound batsmen in the West Indies line-up. His contribution to this historic stand further underlines his standing as a match-winner at the highest level. Jangoo, meanwhile, is likely to see his profile rise sharply on the international stage following this remarkable achievement.

The record-setting partnership will be remembered as one of the great batting displays in modern Test cricket, and a proud moment for West Indian cricket as a whole.

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