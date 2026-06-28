BCCI Turns Down Sri Lanka Cricket's Bid to Expand Upcoming India Tour with Additional T20Is

Sri Lanka's hopes of securing additional Twenty20 International matches during India's upcoming tour have been dashed, after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reportedly rejected a proposal to include three extra T20Is in the scheduled series.

Additional Fixtures Request Declined

Sri Lanka Cricket had put forward the proposal in an effort to expand the scope of the tour, which would have provided the host board with greater financial returns and offered local fans more opportunities to watch the two cricketing giants go head to head on home soil.

However, the BCCI is said to have turned down the request, opting to maintain the original itinerary without the addition of the three proposed T20 International fixtures.

Financial and Scheduling Implications

An expanded tour featuring additional T20Is would have been a significant boost for Sri Lanka Cricket, with India's touring sides consistently drawing enormous commercial interest and ticket revenue across the island nation. The rejection means Sri Lanka will miss out on what could have been a lucrative addition to an already high-profile series.

India's tour of Sri Lanka has long been one of the most anticipated fixtures in Sri Lankan cricket's calendar, with matches against the Asian giants routinely filling stadiums and commanding strong broadcast viewership across the country.

Tour Still Expected to Proceed

Despite the setback, the broader tour between the two sides is still expected to go ahead as originally planned. Both boards are yet to make an official public statement regarding the specifics of the final itinerary.

Sri Lankan cricket fans will nonetheless be eager for confirmation of the confirmed match schedule, as anticipation continues to build ahead of what promises to be a compelling series between two of Asia's premier cricketing nations.

Related Video