Scattered Showers Expected Across Several Provinces and Districts on June 27

The Department of Meteorology has issued its weather forecast for June 27, 2026, warning residents across multiple provinces and districts to expect intermittent rainfall throughout the day.

Affected Regions

According to the forecast, issued at 5.30 a.m., showers are expected to occur at various times across the following areas:

Western Province

Sabaragamuwa Province

North-western Province

Galle District

Matara District

Kandy District

Nuwara-Eliya District

Thundershowers Also Possible

In addition to general showers, the Department has cautioned that thundershowers may also develop in some of these areas during the course of the day. Residents in the affected regions are advised to remain alert to changing weather conditions.

The public is encouraged to stay updated through official meteorological advisories and to take necessary precautions, particularly when travelling or engaging in outdoor activities.

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