LAWASIA Raises Serious Concerns Over Sri Lanka's Proposed Judicial Retirement Age Amendment

The Law Association for Asia and the Pacific (LAWASIA) has formally expressed deep concern over a proposed constitutional amendment in Sri Lanka that seeks to extend the mandatory retirement age of Supreme Court and Court of Appeal judges.

A Regional Legal Body Speaks Out

In an official statement, LAWASIA — a prominent regional legal organisation representing lawyers, bar associations and law societies across Asia and the Pacific — raised serious alarm over the implications the proposed changes could have on judicial independence in Sri Lanka.

The association's intervention signals growing unease within the broader international legal community regarding the direction of Sri Lanka's constitutional reforms concerning the judiciary.

What the Proposed Amendment Entails

The Sri Lankan government has put forward a constitutional amendment that would extend the retirement age for judges serving on the country's Supreme Court and Court of Appeal. While proponents of such changes often argue that extending judicial tenure retains experienced jurists on the bench, critics warn that such amendments can be used to manipulate the composition of the higher judiciary in ways that serve political interests.

Concerns Over Judicial Independence

LAWASIA's statement underscores the fundamental principle that an independent judiciary is the cornerstone of any democratic society governed by the rule of law. The organisation cautioned that any reform affecting the terms and tenure of sitting judges must be approached with the utmost transparency and care to avoid undermining public confidence in the justice system.

Among the key concerns highlighted by the regional body are the following:

The potential for executive influence over the composition of superior courts through legislative manipulation of retirement ages

The risk of eroding the separation of powers that underpins Sri Lanka's constitutional framework

The broader impact such reforms could have on citizens' access to impartial and independent justice

The precedent that such an amendment could set for future interference with judicial structures

International Standards Under the Spotlight

LAWASIA drew attention to internationally recognised standards governing judicial independence, including those outlined by the United Nations Basic Principles on the Independence of the Judiciary. These principles establish that changes to judicial retirement ages and tenure should never be used as tools of political expediency.

The independence of the judiciary must be guaranteed by the state and enshrined in the constitution or laws of the country, and it is the duty of all governmental and other institutions to respect and observe that independence.

Calls for Careful Reconsideration

The association has called on Sri Lankan authorities to carefully reconsider the proposed amendment and to engage in meaningful consultation with the legal profession, civil society and other relevant stakeholders before proceeding further.

LAWASIA's formal intervention adds an important international dimension to what has already been a subject of domestic debate among Sri Lankan legal professionals, opposition politicians and civil society organisations who have questioned the motivations behind the proposed reform.

As Sri Lanka continues its broader journey of political and economic stabilisation, observers note that maintaining a credible and independent judiciary will be critical to restoring investor confidence and upholding the rule of law — both of which are essential to the island nation's long-term recovery and democratic health.