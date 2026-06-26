Turkey Edge USA 3-2 in Thrilling Stoppage-Time Drama at Copa América

Turkey delivered a stunning late blow to the United States in a pulsating dead-rubber Group D encounter, with Kaan Ayhan's stoppage-time winner securing a 3-2 victory that handed the 2026 World Cup co-hosts their toughest examination of the tournament so far.

A Test Despite the Stakes

The match, played in Los Angeles, carried little consequence in terms of group standings — the United States had already secured top spot in Group D heading into the fixture. As a result, the American coaching staff opted to field a heavily rotated lineup, resting several key players ahead of the knockout rounds.

However, Turkey refused to treat the occasion as a formality, pressing relentlessly throughout and ultimately punishing a makeshift US side with a dramatic late goal that sent the Turkish contingent in attendance into raptures.

Drama Until the Final Whistle

The contest proved to be a thoroughly entertaining affair, with both teams exchanging goals in an open and attacking display. The United States, despite their rotated squad, showed enough quality to make Turkey work hard for every inch of the pitch.

Yet it was Turkey who had the final say, with Ayhan's decisive strike deep into stoppage time completing a memorable comeback and sending a clear message to the remaining teams in the competition.

World Cup Hosts Put on Notice

While the result does not affect the United States' progression from the group stage, the performance will offer their coaching staff important lessons. With the 2026 FIFA World Cup set to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, the Americans will be keen to iron out the vulnerabilities exposed by a determined Turkish side.

Turkey, meanwhile, will carry significant momentum and confidence into the next phase of the tournament, having demonstrated the character and quality to compete against one of the competition's leading nations.