Suspected Gunman for Notorious Crime Figure 'Kehelbaddara Padme' Nabbed at Bandaranaike Airport Following Malaysia Deportation

A man suspected of serving as a hired gunman for one of Sri Lanka's most wanted organised crime figures has been arrested upon his return to the country after being deported from Malaysia.

Suranga Sanjeewa Karunaratne, widely known by his underworld alias "Matiya", was taken into custody by authorities at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) shortly after arriving on a deportation flight from Malaysia.

Alleged Links to 'Kehelbaddara Padme'

Karunaratne is suspected of operating as a key enforcer and gunman for the notorious organised crime figure known as 'Kehelbaddara Padme', a name that has long been associated with serious criminal activity in Sri Lanka. Investigators believe Matiya played a significant operational role within the criminal network linked to this figure.

Security officials who had been monitoring Karunaratne's movements were on hand at the airport to detain him as soon as he landed, preventing any possibility of him evading law enforcement upon re-entry into the country.

Deported from Malaysia

It is understood that Karunaratne had been residing in Malaysia, a destination that has in recent years become a refuge for several Sri Lankan criminal suspects seeking to avoid prosecution at home. Malaysian authorities moved to deport him, paving the way for his arrest by Sri Lankan police upon arrival at BIA.

His arrest is expected to provide investigators with a significant opportunity to gather further intelligence on the broader criminal operations allegedly run under the 'Kehelbaddara Padme' network, which has been a subject of ongoing law enforcement scrutiny.

Authorities Continue Crackdown on Organised Crime

The arrest comes amid a broader effort by Sri Lankan law enforcement agencies to dismantle organised crime networks operating both domestically and across international borders. Officials have increasingly relied on cooperation with foreign authorities to track down and repatriate suspects who flee the country following criminal activities.

Karunaratne is expected to be produced before a magistrate as investigations into his alleged criminal conduct continue. Authorities have not ruled out additional arrests in connection with the case.

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