Rights Groups Urge Halt to Sri Lanka's Military Deployment in Haiti Amid Abuse Concerns

International Pressure Mounts Over Sri Lanka's Haiti Mission

A coalition of international human rights organisations has called on Sri Lanka to immediately suspend its planned military deployment to Haiti, raising serious concerns about the conduct of Sri Lankan forces in previous overseas peacekeeping missions.

Background to the Controversy

The appeal comes amid heightened global scrutiny over the behaviour of foreign troops deployed to the crisis-stricken Caribbean nation, where Haiti continues to grapple with widespread gang violence, political instability, and a deteriorating humanitarian situation. Rights advocates argue that deploying Sri Lankan military personnel at this juncture poses significant risks to the vulnerable Haitian population.

Human rights groups have long documented allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse committed by Sri Lankan peacekeepers during previous United Nations missions. Critics contend that Sri Lanka has yet to demonstrate adequate accountability for those past violations, making any new deployment premature and potentially dangerous.

Key Demands From Rights Organisations

An immediate suspension of the Sri Lankan military deployment to Haiti until accountability mechanisms are in place

A thorough and transparent review of past misconduct allegations involving Sri Lankan forces in UN peacekeeping operations

Stronger vetting procedures to ensure personnel with records of abuse are excluded from overseas missions

Independent oversight of any future deployment involving Sri Lankan troops

Sri Lanka's Peacekeeping Record Under the Spotlight

Sri Lanka has historically been a significant contributor to United Nations peacekeeping missions around the world. However, the country's military has faced persistent allegations of misconduct abroad, including well-documented cases stemming from its deployment in Haiti following the devastating 2010 earthquake. Those incidents drew widespread condemnation from the international community at the time.

Rights organisations stress that without meaningful reform and demonstrated accountability, sending troops overseas risks repeating the failures of the past — failures that caused immeasurable harm to already vulnerable communities.

Haiti's Ongoing Crisis

Haiti is currently experiencing one of its worst humanitarian crises in recent memory. Armed gangs control large swathes of the capital Port-au-Prince, and the government has struggled to restore order following years of political turmoil and the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. International forces have been sought as part of a multinational security support mission to help Haitian police regain control of the country.

Government Yet to Respond Formally

The Sri Lankan government had not issued an official public response to the rights groups' demands at the time of reporting. Defence officials in Colombo have previously defended the country's contributions to international peacekeeping, describing them as a source of national pride and a demonstration of Sri Lanka's commitment to global stability.

Human rights advocates, however, insist that national prestige must not come at the expense of the safety and dignity of those the missions are meant to protect. They are urging Colombo to engage directly with the concerns raised before proceeding further with the deployment.

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