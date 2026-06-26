President Dissanayake Confirms Online Safety Act to Be Scrapped and Replaced With New Legislation

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has announced that the current Online Safety Act will not be implemented by his government, with plans already underway to introduce a completely revised law in its place.

The President made the declaration amid ongoing public debate surrounding the controversial legislation, which has drawn widespread criticism from civil society groups, media freedom advocates, and legal experts since its passage.

Government Distances Itself From Existing Law

Dissanayake was categorical in stating that the administration has no intention of putting the existing Online Safety Act into force. Rather than amending the current statute, the government has opted to replace it entirely with a freshly drafted piece of legislation, signalling a significant policy shift on the regulation of online content in Sri Lanka.

The move is widely seen as a direct response to sustained pressure from journalists, digital rights organisations, and opposition voices who argued that the original law posed a serious threat to freedom of expression and press freedom in the country.

Background to the Controversy

The Online Safety Act was enacted under the previous administration and immediately sparked concern among those who feared it could be used to silence dissent and restrict legitimate online speech. Critics argued that several of its provisions were overly broad and open to misuse by authorities.

Civil society organisations repeatedly called for the law to be repealed or substantially reformed.

Media freedom bodies raised alarms over clauses they said could criminalise responsible journalism.

Legal professionals questioned the constitutionality of certain sections of the Act.

What Comes Next

While the President confirmed that a replacement law is being prepared, specific details regarding its scope, timeline, or the consultative process to be followed have yet to be made public. Observers and advocacy groups are expected to closely monitor the drafting process, urging the government to ensure that any new legislation upholds democratic norms and international standards on freedom of expression.

The announcement is likely to be welcomed by those who have long campaigned against the Online Safety Act, though many will withhold full judgement until the contents of the proposed replacement law are revealed.

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