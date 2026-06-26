Indian Pharma Giant Zydus Partners With Sunshine in $20 Million Sri Lanka Joint Venture

Major Pharmaceutical Investment Set to Boost Sri Lanka's Healthcare Sector

Indian pharmaceutical powerhouse Zydus is set to establish a significant presence in Sri Lanka through a joint venture with local firm Sunshine, with the partnership valued at $20 million, marking one of the more notable foreign healthcare investments in the island nation in recent times.

Details of the Joint Venture

The two companies have agreed to form a joint venture to develop pharmaceutical operations in Sri Lanka, with the combined investment of $20 million expected to strengthen local medicine production and distribution capabilities. The partnership brings together Zydus's considerable global expertise in drug manufacturing with Sunshine's established foothold in the Sri Lankan market.

What This Means for Sri Lanka

The investment comes at a strategically important time for Sri Lanka, which has been working to rebuild its economy following a severe financial crisis. Strengthening domestic pharmaceutical capacity is widely regarded as a key priority, particularly after supply chain vulnerabilities exposed during the crisis highlighted the country's dependence on imported medicines.

The joint venture is expected to support local pharmaceutical production

The deal could reduce Sri Lanka's reliance on medicine imports

The partnership may create employment opportunities within the healthcare manufacturing sector

About the Partners

Zydus, headquartered in India, is one of Asia's leading pharmaceutical companies with a broad portfolio spanning generic medicines, biologics, and consumer healthcare products. Sunshine is a well-recognised name in Sri Lanka's pharmaceutical and healthcare distribution landscape, providing the joint venture with a ready platform for local market access and regulatory familiarity.

The $20 million joint venture between Zydus and Sunshine represents a vote of confidence in Sri Lanka's recovering economy and its long-term potential as a regional healthcare hub.

As Sri Lanka continues to attract foreign direct investment across key sectors, partnerships of this nature signal growing confidence among international businesses in the country's economic trajectory and its reform-driven development agenda.