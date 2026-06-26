Indian Pharma Giant Zydus and Sunshine Healthcare to Build $20 Million Drug Manufacturing Plant in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka is set to receive a significant boost to its pharmaceutical manufacturing sector after Indian drug maker Zydus and local firm Sunshine Healthcare announced a joint venture to establish a $20 million manufacturing facility on the island.

A Major Investment in Local Pharma Capacity

The partnership brings together one of India's leading pharmaceutical companies with a well-established Sri Lankan healthcare group, signalling growing investor confidence in the country's economic recovery and its potential as a regional manufacturing hub.

The proposed facility represents one of the more substantial foreign-linked investments in Sri Lanka's healthcare and industrial sectors in recent years, with the $20 million commitment expected to strengthen domestic drug production capacity and reduce the country's dependence on imported medicines.

What the Joint Venture Means for Sri Lanka

The establishment of a local pharmaceutical manufacturing plant carries broad implications for Sri Lanka, a country that has historically relied heavily on imported medicinal products. Key anticipated benefits include:

Reduced reliance on pharmaceutical imports, easing pressure on foreign exchange reserves

Creation of skilled employment opportunities within the local healthcare and manufacturing industries

Improved availability and potentially lower costs of essential medicines for Sri Lankan consumers

Strengthening of Sri Lanka's position as a viable destination for healthcare-related foreign direct investment

Zydus and Sunshine Healthcare: The Partners

Zydus, headquartered in Ahmedabad, India, is a globally recognised pharmaceutical conglomerate with a broad portfolio spanning generics, biosimilars, and consumer healthcare products. The company has an established international presence across multiple markets.

Sunshine Healthcare is among Sri Lanka's prominent players in the pharmaceutical distribution and healthcare services space, making the collaboration a strategic alignment of global expertise with local market knowledge and infrastructure.

Broader Economic Context

The announcement comes as Sri Lanka continues its economic stabilisation efforts following the severe financial crisis of 2022. Attracting foreign direct investment, particularly in high-value sectors such as pharmaceuticals, has been a stated priority of the government as it works to rebuild economic momentum and diversify its industrial base.

If realised as planned, the Zydus-Sunshine Healthcare facility would mark a meaningful step forward in Sri Lanka's ambitions to develop a credible local pharmaceutical manufacturing industry capable of serving both domestic needs and potentially regional export markets.