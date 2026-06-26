Fifty Injured After Two-Bus Collision in Thalalla, Gandara

At least fifty people have sustained injuries following a serious road accident involving two buses in the Thalalla area of Gandara, authorities have confirmed.

Collision Leaves Dozens Hurt

The incident, which sent shockwaves through the local community, occurred when two passenger buses collided in the Thalalla locality, leaving a significant number of commuters injured. Emergency services were swiftly mobilised to attend to the victims at the scene.

The exact circumstances that led to the collision are yet to be fully established, as investigations into the cause of the crash are currently underway. Authorities have not yet disclosed details regarding the severity of the injuries sustained by those involved.

Emergency Response Underway

Injured passengers were transferred to nearby medical facilities for treatment following the crash. Hospital staff were placed on alert to manage the sudden influx of patients arriving from the accident site.

Road accidents involving public buses remain a persistent concern across Sri Lanka, with overcrowding, poor road conditions, and reckless driving frequently cited as contributing factors in such incidents.

Calls for Greater Road Safety

This latest accident is expected to renew calls from civil society groups and transport safety advocates for stricter enforcement of traffic regulations and improved monitoring of public bus operators island-wide.

Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses and officials provide an updated account of the incident.

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