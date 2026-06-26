Colombo Stock Exchange Opens Higher on Friday as Sampath Bank and Dialog Drive Index Gains

Sri Lanka's Colombo Stock Exchange recorded positive movement during Friday morning trading, with both key market indices climbing steadily, according to data from the CSE.

The benchmark All Share Price Index (ASPI) rose by 0.20 percent, gaining 44.99 points to reach 22,452.03, reflecting broad-based optimism across listed securities. The more liquid S&P SL20 index, which tracks the top 20 blue-chip counters, also performed well, climbing 0.25 percent by 15.74 points.

Key Counters Driving the Rally

The upward momentum was largely attributed to strong performances from Sampath Bank and Dialog Axiata, two of the exchange's most actively watched counters. Both stocks provided a meaningful lift to the indices during the morning session, underscoring continued investor confidence in the banking and telecommunications sectors.

Market Sentiment Remains Cautiously Optimistic

Friday's gains reflect a broader trend of gradual recovery and stabilisation in Sri Lanka's capital markets, as investors continue to respond positively to improving macroeconomic conditions in the country. The ASPI's sustained movement above the 22,400 mark is being seen as an encouraging signal for market participants.

Market observers will be watching closely to see whether the indices can maintain or extend these gains through the close of the trading day, particularly as volumes and retail participation play an increasingly important role in sustaining momentum on the Colombo bourse.