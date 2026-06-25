Sri Lanka Set to Abolish the Long-Controversial Prevention of Terrorism Act Within Months

Sri Lanka is preparing to repeal the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), a piece of legislation that has drawn sustained criticism from human rights organisations and civil society groups for decades, with government officials indicating the move could be completed within a matter of months.

A Law Steeped in Controversy

The Prevention of Terrorism Act has been a fixture of Sri Lanka's legal landscape since its introduction in the late 1970s, originally framed as a tool to combat separatist violence and threats to national security. Over the years, however, the law has faced fierce condemnation for enabling prolonged detention without trial, suppressing political dissent, and disproportionately targeting minority communities, particularly Tamils and Muslims.

Critics have long argued that the PTA grants security forces sweeping powers that fall well outside internationally accepted norms for due process and civil liberties. Calls for its abolition have come from United Nations bodies, foreign governments, and domestic advocacy groups over multiple decades.

Government Moves Toward Repeal

Authorities have now signalled that the long-awaited scrapping of the PTA is imminent, with officials suggesting a replacement legal framework will be introduced to address legitimate national security concerns without compromising fundamental rights.

The anticipated repeal comes amid broader efforts by the Sri Lankan government to improve its human rights record and strengthen engagement with the international community, including ongoing dialogue with the UN Human Rights Council.

What Comes Next

While the commitment to abolish the PTA has been broadly welcomed, rights advocates have urged the government to ensure that any successor legislation does not simply replicate the same problematic provisions under a different name. Key concerns include:

Ensuring detainees have prompt access to legal representation

Eliminating provisions that allow confessions obtained under custody to be used as evidence

Establishing independent oversight mechanisms for security-related arrests

Guaranteeing protections against torture and ill-treatment during detention

For many Sri Lankans — particularly those from communities that bore the brunt of the law's application during and after the civil war — the repeal of the PTA represents far more than a legislative adjustment. It is seen as a meaningful step toward post-conflict reconciliation and the restoration of trust between affected communities and the state.

The removal of the PTA has been one of the most consistent demands from Tamil and Muslim civil society for years, and its abolition, if genuine and comprehensive, would mark a significant turning point in Sri Lanka's human rights journey.

As the government moves closer to formalising the repeal, public and parliamentary debate over the shape of any replacement law is expected to intensify in the weeks ahead.

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