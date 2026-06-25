Sri Lanka's Apparel Exports Surge Nearly 8% in May, Powered by Strong US Demand

Sri Lanka's apparel export sector has recorded a robust performance in May, with shipments climbing nearly 8% compared to the same period last year, driven primarily by strong demand from the United States market.

A Promising Rise for the Export Sector

The growth marks a significant uptick for one of Sri Lanka's most vital industries, which has faced considerable headwinds in recent years due to global economic pressures, supply chain disruptions, and domestic challenges. The latest figures signal a welcome recovery trajectory for the sector as a whole.

The United States emerged as the key engine behind the surge, with American buyers continuing to source garments from Sri Lanka in considerable volumes. The island nation's reputation for quality manufacturing and ethical labour practices has helped it maintain a competitive edge among global apparel sourcing destinations.

Sector Significance for Sri Lanka's Economy

The apparel and textile industry remains one of Sri Lanka's largest foreign exchange earners, playing a critical role in stabilising the country's balance of payments and supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs, particularly among the female workforce.

Apparel is consistently among Sri Lanka's top export categories by value.

The sector employs a significant portion of the country's industrial workforce.

The United States is one of Sri Lanka's largest and most consistent export markets.

Outlook Remains Cautiously Optimistic

Industry stakeholders have expressed cautious optimism following the May figures, noting that sustained demand from key markets such as the US could help consolidate the sector's recovery. However, analysts have also flagged ongoing global uncertainties, including shifting trade policies and inflationary pressures in Western consumer markets, as potential risks to sustained growth.

Sri Lanka's apparel industry has long been regarded as a model for responsible manufacturing in South Asia, and the latest export numbers reflect the confidence international buyers continue to place in local producers.

As Sri Lanka works to strengthen its economic footing following the unprecedented financial crisis of 2022, a performing export sector — particularly in apparel — will be crucial to generating the foreign currency inflows the country needs to sustain its recovery and meet its debt obligations in the months ahead.

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