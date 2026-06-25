Sri Lanka's Apparel Exports Surge Nearly 8% in May, Driven by Strong US Demand

Sri Lanka's apparel export sector recorded a significant upturn in May, with shipments climbing nearly 8% compared to the same period last year, buoyed largely by robust demand from the United States market.

A Promising Rebound for the Garment Sector

The latest export figures point to growing confidence in Sri Lanka's garment industry, which remains one of the country's most vital foreign exchange earners. The near 8% year-on-year growth in May signals a meaningful recovery trajectory for a sector that has faced considerable headwinds in recent years, including economic instability and shifting global trade patterns.

The United States continued to assert its position as the dominant driver of Sri Lankan apparel demand, with American buyers showing sustained appetite for the island nation's textile offerings. Sri Lanka has long maintained a strong reputation among US retailers for quality manufacturing standards and ethical production practices.

What This Means for Sri Lanka's Economy

The apparel industry is a cornerstone of Sri Lanka's export economy, typically accounting for a substantial share of the country's total merchandise export revenue. A growth figure approaching 8% in a single month is likely to be welcomed by policymakers and industry stakeholders alike, particularly as the country continues its broader economic recovery.

Apparel exports recorded close to 8% growth in May year-on-year

The United States remained the primary market driving demand

The sector is a key pillar of Sri Lanka's foreign exchange earnings

Industry observers are hopeful that the May performance reflects a sustained upward trend rather than a seasonal spike, and that momentum will carry through into the latter half of the year. With global buyers increasingly diversifying their sourcing away from certain Asian competitors, Sri Lanka finds itself well-positioned to capture additional market share.

Looking Ahead

While the May figures are encouraging, industry leaders are likely to remain cautious, keeping a close watch on global economic conditions, particularly any shifts in US consumer spending or trade policy that could influence order volumes in the months ahead. Sustained investment in workforce development and production capacity will also be critical if Sri Lanka's apparel sector is to fully capitalise on the current positive momentum.