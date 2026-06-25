Sri Lanka's Apparel Exports Hit Year-High in May, Driven by Strong US Demand

Sri Lanka's apparel and textile sector has posted its strongest monthly export performance of 2026, with earnings climbing nearly 8% in May to reach US$394.14 million, signalling a meaningful recovery in global demand after a turbulent start to the year.

A Turning Point for the Industry

The 7.96% year-on-year growth recorded in May represents a significant milestone for an industry that has faced persistent headwinds in recent months. Exporters and trade officials are cautiously optimistic that the figure marks a genuine inflection point rather than a fleeting spike, as orders from major buying markets appear to be strengthening.

United States Leads the Charge

The United States was the primary driver behind the surge, with American retailers and brands continuing to source heavily from Sri Lanka. The island's reputation for quality manufacturing and compliance with ethical labour standards has helped it maintain a competitive edge even as buyers reassess their global supply chains.

What This Means for Sri Lanka

The apparel and textile industry remains one of Sri Lanka's most vital foreign exchange earners, employing hundreds of thousands of workers — the majority of them women — across factories in the Western, North Western, and Southern provinces. A sustained recovery in export revenues would provide welcome relief to an economy that has been working to stabilise following years of fiscal strain.

May 2026 apparel and textile export value: US$394.14 million

Year-on-year growth: 7.96%

Best single-month performance recorded so far in 2026

United States identified as the leading market driving demand

Looking Ahead

Industry stakeholders will be watching closely to see whether the momentum carries into the second half of the year. Global uncertainties, including shifting trade policies and evolving consumer spending patterns in key Western markets, remain factors that could influence the trajectory of Sri Lankan apparel exports in the months ahead. Nevertheless, May's results offer the sector a much-needed boost in confidence as it pushes toward its annual targets.