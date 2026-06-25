Sri Lanka Plans to Ban Children Under 16 from Social Media Platforms

Government Moves to Protect Young Users Online

Sri Lanka is taking steps to restrict access to social media platforms for children under the age of 16, in a significant move aimed at safeguarding the mental health and online safety of the country's younger population.

What the Proposed Restrictions Mean

Under the proposed measures, children below the age of 16 would be barred from accessing social media platforms, placing Sri Lanka among a growing number of nations seeking to regulate the digital experiences of minors. The initiative reflects mounting concern among policymakers about the potential harms that unrestricted social media use can pose to young people, including exposure to harmful content, cyberbullying, and the erosion of mental wellbeing.

A Regional and Global Trend

Sri Lanka's proposed move aligns with a broader international trend. Countries such as Australia have already enacted or discussed similar legislation aimed at limiting social media access for minors, signalling a global shift in how governments are approaching child safety in the digital age.

Concerns Driving the Decision

Authorities in Sri Lanka have increasingly acknowledged the risks associated with unsupervised social media use among children and teenagers. Key concerns include:

Exposure to inappropriate or harmful online content

Increased rates of cyberbullying and online harassment

Negative impacts on mental health and academic performance

Vulnerability to online predators and exploitation

Implementation Challenges Ahead

While the intent behind the proposal has been broadly welcomed by child welfare advocates, questions remain over how such restrictions would be practically enforced. Verifying the ages of social media users and holding platforms accountable are widely regarded as significant technical and regulatory challenges that authorities will need to address as the policy is developed further.

As discussions progress, parents, educators, and civil society groups across the island are expected to play a crucial role in shaping the final framework for protecting Sri Lanka's children in an increasingly connected world.