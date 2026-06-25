Sri Lanka Launches Probe Into US$1 Billion Outflow for Goods Never Received Since 2023

Presidential Directive Triggers Investigation Into Massive Trade Payment Anomaly

Sri Lanka has launched a formal investigation into the outflow of approximately US$1 billion in payments made for imported goods that were never actually received by the country, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has confirmed. The suspicious transactions, which have been traced back to 2023, have raised serious concerns about potential financial fraud and irregularities within the island nation's import and trade settlement systems.

Scale of the Alleged Fraud

The staggering sum involved has sent shockwaves through Sri Lanka's financial and business communities. Authorities are now working to determine how such a significant volume of foreign exchange was transferred out of the country without the corresponding goods ever arriving on Sri Lankan shores. Given that the country is still navigating the aftermath of its historic economic crisis, any large-scale misappropriation of foreign currency reserves represents a severe blow to ongoing recovery efforts.

Payments totalling around US$1 billion were made for goods that were never delivered

The transactions are reported to have occurred from 2023 onwards

President Dissanayake has personally confirmed the probe is underway

Investigators are examining potential breaches within the trade payment framework

Government Vows Accountability

The President's decision to publicly acknowledge the investigation signals the administration's intent to hold those responsible to account. Sri Lanka's foreign exchange position remains critically sensitive following the 2022 economic collapse, and any illicit outflows of hard currency are considered a matter of national economic security.

The government is committed to uncovering the truth behind these transactions and ensuring that those responsible face the full force of the law, the President indicated in addressing the issue.

Investigators are expected to scrutinise letters of credit, import documentation, and banking records to establish a clear picture of how payments of this magnitude were processed without triggering oversight mechanisms. Financial regulators and law enforcement agencies are believed to be collaborating as part of the probe.

Implications for Sri Lanka's Recovery

Economists and trade analysts warn that the discovery of such an outflow, if proven to be fraudulent, could further complicate Sri Lanka's delicate balance of payments situation and undermine investor confidence. The country has been working closely with the International Monetary Fund under a bailout programme that demands greater fiscal discipline and transparency in financial governance.

The investigation is ongoing, and further details are expected to emerge as authorities progress with their inquiries. The public and business community alike will be watching closely for developments that could have far-reaching consequences for Sri Lanka's economic credibility and reform agenda.