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Son of Former Justice Minister Arrested by Anti-Corruption Commission

25 Jun 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
Read in: Englishසිංහල
3 Comments
Son of Former Justice Minister Arrested by Anti-Corruption Commission

Attorney Rakhitha Rajapakshe Taken Into Custody

Attorney-at-Law Rakhitha Rajapakshe, the son of former Justice Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe, has been arrested by Sri Lanka's Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), authorities confirmed.

Second Arrest Made Simultaneously

In connection with the same investigation, a second individual identified as Charith Abeysinghe was also taken into custody by the anti-corruption commission at the same time.

High-Profile Case Draws Public Attention

The arrest of Rakhitha Rajapakshe has drawn significant public attention given his family background. His father, Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe, previously served as Sri Lanka's Minister of Justice, making the detention of his son a matter of considerable public interest.

CIABOC, the country's primary body tasked with investigating and prosecuting corruption-related offences, is conducting the inquiry into both individuals. Further details regarding the specific allegations against them are expected to be disclosed as the investigation progresses.

The commission has not yet issued a comprehensive public statement outlining the full nature of the charges being considered. Both individuals are expected to appear before the relevant legal authorities in the coming days as the case moves forward.

This development comes at a time when Sri Lanka has been facing increasing domestic and international pressure to strengthen anti-corruption measures and ensure accountability across all sectors of society, including among those with political connections.

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D
Dilani Wickramasinghe 25 Jun 2026

What exactly did he do? Article doesnt say clearly.

H
Hashini Madushani 25 Jun 2026

Finally someone from that family getting caught. About time no?

T
Tharindu Silva 25 Jun 2026

Dont celebrate early, these cases always go nowhere in this country.

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