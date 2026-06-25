Sai Sudharsan's Brilliant Century Powers India A to Commanding 333/4 Against Sri Lanka A on Day One

India A made a powerful statement on the opening day of the unofficial Test match against Sri Lanka A, posting an imposing total of 333 runs for the loss of four wickets, with young batting sensation Sai Sudharsan leading the charge with a commanding century.

Sudharsan Steals the Show

The left-handed Sai Sudharsan was the standout performer of the day, crafting a fine hundred that underlined his growing reputation as one of Indian cricket's most promising talents. His innings was marked by composure and technical proficiency, giving Sri Lanka A's bowling attack very little to celebrate on what proved to be a difficult day in the field for the hosts.

A Challenging Day for Sri Lanka A

Sri Lanka A will need to regroup significantly if they are to claw their way back into the contest. Conceding 333 runs while picking up only four wickets on the opening day leaves the home side with considerable ground to make up when their turn comes to bat.

The bowling unit struggled to create consistent pressure against a well-organised Indian batting lineup that appeared comfortable throughout the day's play, rotating the strike effectively and punishing any loose deliveries offered by the Sri Lankan attack.

India A's Solid Batting Lineup

While Sudharsan's century was the centrepiece of India A's innings, the side demonstrated commendable depth in their batting order. The fact that four wickets remained intact at the close of play suggests India A are well positioned to push for an even larger total when play resumes, potentially putting the match well beyond Sri Lanka A's reach.

This unofficial Test serves as an important developmental platform for players on the fringes of full international selection, and performances of this calibre from the likes of Sudharsan will certainly not go unnoticed by national selectors on either side.

Sri Lanka A will be eager to respond with a much-improved performance when they return to the field, knowing that a strong bowling effort on day two is absolutely essential to keep their chances in this contest alive.

Related Video