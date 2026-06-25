Rohitha Rajapaksa Reports to Central Crime Investigation Bureau to Give Statement

Rohitha Rajapaksa, the son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, appeared before the Central Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) on Wednesday (25) to record a statement, according to reports.

The appearance marks a notable development involving a member of the prominent Rajapaksa political family, which has faced heightened scrutiny in recent years amid broader investigations into alleged financial misconduct and abuse of power during their time in government.

Further details regarding the nature of the inquiry and the specific matters on which Rohitha Rajapaksa was questioned have not yet been officially disclosed by the CCIB.

The Central Crime Investigation Bureau, operating under Sri Lanka Police, handles high-profile and complex criminal investigations across the island. Authorities have not issued a formal statement regarding the outcome of Wednesday's proceedings.

This development is expected to draw significant public attention given the Rajapaksa family's continued prominence in Sri Lankan political discourse. More details are anticipated as the investigation progresses.

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