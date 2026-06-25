Krishan Balendra Re-elected to Lead Ceylon Chamber of Commerce at Historic 187th AGM

The Ceylon Chamber of Commerce has re-elected Krishan Balendra as its Chairperson for the coming year, following a vote held at the organisation's 187th Annual General Meeting on 25 June. The board for the 2026/27 term was also formally elected at the event.

A Landmark Annual Gathering

The AGM, one of the most significant fixtures in Sri Lanka's business calendar, brought together leading figures from the country's commercial sector. Marking the occasion as a high-profile affair, British High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, His Excellency Andrew Patrick, was among the distinguished guests in attendance.

Balendra Continues at the Helm

The re-election of Krishan Balendra signals continuity in leadership for the Chamber as it navigates a period of economic recovery and transformation for Sri Lanka. Balendra, who also serves as the head of John Keells Holdings, one of the island's largest diversified conglomerates, brings considerable corporate experience to the role.

The Ceylon Chamber of Commerce, founded in 1839, remains one of the oldest and most influential business advocacy bodies in Sri Lanka, representing a broad cross-section of industries and playing a key role in shaping national economic policy dialogue.

The newly elected board is expected to steer the Chamber's agenda through the 2026/27 period, with priorities likely to include trade facilitation, investment promotion, and continued engagement with government and international partners on matters affecting the business community.