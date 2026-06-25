Death Toll Climbs to 164 as Powerful Earthquakes Devastate Venezuela

Venezuela is reeling from two devastating earthquakes that struck on Wednesday evening, leaving at least 164 people dead and 971 others injured, according to Acting President Delcy Rodríguez, as rescue and recovery operations continue across affected regions.

Among the Strongest in Over a Century

The twin quakes, registering magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5, are being described as among the most powerful to hit Venezuela in more than a hundred years. The tremors were felt far beyond the country's borders, sending shockwaves across the wider region and prompting widespread alarm among millions of people.

State television broadcast footage of the destruction left in the wake of the seismic events, capturing scenes of collapsed structures and devastated communities as emergency teams scrambled to reach those trapped or injured.

Rising Toll Raises Fears

Authorities have warned that the death and injury figures may continue to rise as rescue workers gain access to harder-hit areas. The scale of the disaster has placed enormous pressure on Venezuela's emergency response infrastructure, which was already stretched prior to the catastrophe.

Acting President Delcy Rodríguez confirmed that at least 164 lives had been lost and 971 individuals sustained injuries as a direct result of the earthquakes.

Region-Wide Impact

The force of the earthquakes was powerful enough to be felt across neighbouring countries, underlining the extraordinary magnitude of the seismic event. Officials and disaster management agencies across the region have been placed on alert as Venezuela grapples with one of its worst natural disasters in living memory.

International attention has turned to Venezuela as governments and humanitarian organisations assess the situation and consider what assistance may be extended to the stricken nation in the days ahead.

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