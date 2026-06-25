Chandrika Urges Urgent Reforms to Protect Buddhism From Clergy Misconduct

Former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga has issued a strongly worded public statement calling for sweeping reforms to protect the integrity of Buddhism in Sri Lanka, amid growing concern over repeated allegations of misconduct involving members of the Buddhist clergy.

A Rallying Call for Accountability

Kumaratunga, who served as Sri Lanka's President from 1994 to 2005, used the statement to urge authorities and religious institutions to take decisive action against clergy members facing serious allegations. She stressed that failure to act risks undermining public trust in one of the country's most revered institutions.

The former President made clear that her concerns stem from a deep respect for Buddhism and its foundational role in Sri Lankan society, rather than any desire to politicise religious affairs.

Allegations Against the Clergy

Kumaratunga highlighted that recurring allegations of misconduct within sections of the Buddhist clergy have gone unaddressed for too long, warning that continued inaction sends a damaging message to both the public and the international community.

The sanctity of Buddhism must be preserved, and those who violate its principles under the guise of religious authority must be held accountable.

Calls for Structural Reform

Among the key demands in her statement, Kumaratunga called for:

Transparent mechanisms to investigate allegations made against members of the Buddhist clergy

Greater accountability within religious institutions

Legislative or regulatory measures to ensure that misconduct does not go unpunished

Broader Implications for Sri Lanka

Buddhism holds a constitutionally protected status in Sri Lanka, with the state obligated to foster and protect the faith. Kumaratunga's statement arrives at a time when public discourse around religious accountability has intensified, with civil society groups and ordinary citizens alike expressing frustration over perceived impunity within religious circles.

Political observers note that the statement from such a prominent former head of state is likely to add significant weight to calls for reform, potentially pressuring both the government and religious authorities to respond more concretely to outstanding allegations.

No immediate official response had been issued by the government or leading Buddhist authorities at the time of publication.