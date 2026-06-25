Central Bank Tables Report on Missing US$2.5 Million Before Parliamentary Finance Committee

The Committee on Public Finance (COPF) has taken up a report submitted by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka concerning the disappearance of US$2.5 million, as lawmakers continue to press for accountability over the unexplained loss of the foreign currency funds.

Report Tabled Before Committee

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka formally presented its findings to the COPF, the parliamentary body responsible for overseeing public financial management. The submission marks a significant step in the ongoing effort to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the missing funds, which have drawn considerable scrutiny from legislators and the public alike.

The committee convened to examine the details contained within the Central Bank's report, with members expected to question officials over the findings and demand clarity on how such a substantial sum came to go unaccounted for.

Concerns Over Accountability

The case has raised serious questions about financial oversight and internal controls within institutions entrusted with managing Sri Lanka's monetary affairs. Opposition members of the committee have been vocal in demanding a thorough and transparent investigation into the matter.

The disappearance of US$2.5 million from public funds at a time when Sri Lanka continues its economic recovery has heightened calls for stricter accountability mechanisms across state financial institutions.

What Happens Next

Following its review of the Central Bank's submission, the COPF is expected to deliberate on next steps, which may include calling additional witnesses or requesting supplementary documentation. The committee holds broad powers to summon officials and examine public accounts in the exercise of its oversight mandate.

The public and parliamentary observers will be closely watching how the COPF proceeds, particularly given Sri Lanka's heightened focus on fiscal discipline and institutional transparency as the country works to restore economic stability under its International Monetary Fund programme.