Back-to-Back Powerful Earthquakes Strike Venezuela, Buildings Collapse in Caracas

Two powerful earthquakes have struck Venezuela in quick succession, causing buildings to collapse in the capital city of Caracas and leaving thousands of residents shaken and in a state of panic.

What We Know So Far

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the first earthquake registered a magnitude of 7.1, with its epicentre located west of the community of Morón, situated along the Venezuelan coastline. The tremor was strong enough to send residents fleeing from their homes and offices into the streets, as structures across the capital sustained damage.

The second quake followed shortly after, compounding the chaos and fear among the population. Emergency services were swiftly mobilised as reports of collapsed buildings began to emerge from various parts of Caracas.

Impact on the Capital

The consecutive tremors caused widespread alarm throughout Caracas, with eyewitnesses describing scenes of dust clouds rising from crumbling structures and crowds gathering in open spaces away from buildings. The full extent of casualties and structural damage was still being assessed in the immediate aftermath of the disaster.

A Region No Stranger to Seismic Activity

Venezuela sits within a seismically active zone, and the country has experienced significant earthquakes in the past. However, the back-to-back nature of these tremors, combined with the magnitude of the first quake, has raised serious concerns among disaster management authorities about the scale of destruction that may yet be confirmed as search and rescue operations continue.

Authorities have urged residents in affected areas to remain cautious, avoid damaged structures, and follow official guidance as the situation continues to develop.

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