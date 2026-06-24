World Bank and Sri Lanka Unveil $2 Billion Partnership Framework to Drive Economic Growth

Sri Lanka and the World Bank have jointly launched a new Country Partnership Framework (CPF) valued at $2 billion, marking a significant milestone in the island nation's ongoing economic recovery efforts.

A Strategic Alliance for Recovery

The newly unveiled framework outlines a structured plan designed to steer Sri Lanka toward sustainable economic growth over the coming years. At its core, the CPF prioritises job creation driven by private sector expansion, alongside a series of targeted reforms aimed at improving the overall business environment in the country.

The partnership comes at a critical juncture for Sri Lanka, which has been navigating one of the most severe economic crises in its post-independence history. The $2 billion commitment from the World Bank signals renewed international confidence in the country's reform trajectory and its capacity to rebuild.

Key Pillars of the Framework

Stimulating employment opportunities through private sector-led economic growth

Advancing structural reforms to enhance Sri Lanka's business climate

Supporting long-term fiscal sustainability and governance improvements

Significance for Sri Lanka

For ordinary Sri Lankans who endured crippling fuel shortages, soaring inflation, and prolonged power cuts in recent years, the framework represents a tangible commitment from a major multilateral institution to support the country's path forward.

The CPF is expected to serve as a blueprint for coordinated development investment, aligning World Bank financing with Sri Lanka's national economic priorities.

Analysts have noted that the success of the framework will depend heavily on the government's ability to implement promised reforms consistently and transparently, particularly in areas related to state-owned enterprise management and revenue mobilisation.

The launch of the CPF adds to a growing list of international engagements supporting Sri Lanka's recovery, complementing the country's existing programme with the International Monetary Fund.